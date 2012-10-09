Global Supply Store Now Sells Autotether Wireless Lanyard Man Overboard Alert System

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Global Supply Store, a major wholesale and retailer of marine, automotive, industrial and consumer application products has come up with a new wireless lanyard model. The Auto tether Wireless Lanyard comes with a 100-A-01 lanyard which is first in its class. It employs cutting edge RF technology and is the only wireless lanyard in the market that connects directly to the ignition kill switch, which in turn is linked to a wireless personal sensor worn by the user. This sensor can be used to stop (by pushing the emergency button on the sensor) the boat in case the user senses any potential danger. The Auto tether comes with a 1- year replacement warranty and is very easy and simple to install and use. It works with any engine, is easily portable and runs on AAA batteries which provide up to 150 hours of protection. By Selling High Quality Marine boat accessories like these Global Supply Store has established itself as one of the best Boating Accessories store in USA.



Apart from selling Marine Boat Accessories, Global Supply Store also specializes in selling Marine Electronic goods like Marine cameras, fish finders and sonars, marine DVD players and speakers to name a few. Over the years Global Supply Store has established itself as one of the best and the most trusted service providers in the industry by providing high quality and technologically advanced products at discounted rates. They follow ethical business practices and their terms of service and payment are transparent and uncomplicated which is instrumental in making sure that the customers get full value of their money that they spend on purchasing these products.



Global Supply Store sells their products all over the globe. Their International sales agents have a deep understanding of various international commerce variables like currency fluctuations, export compliance, freight consolidation etc. which proves to be of great help in solving the queries and concerns raised by international customers. The company sells only first class, unused and unopened products unless and until specifically mentioned. The company also sells reconditioned/ refurbished products, but these are explicitly marked and advertised as such and are priced well below the market value.



About Global Supply Store

Global Supply Store is an American company based in Miami, Florida. It was founded with the mission and vision to provide the best quality technology equipments at the least cost. Over the years the company has set up offices in far flung geographical locations like Afghanistan and Guam which has enabled them to address to a wide and varied customer base. The company services various industries like retail, wholesale, military etc. Global Supply Store is known for it's commitment towards the protection of environment, it has been donating 5% of its net profits to various causes dedicated towards the conservation and protection of the environment. To learn more visit http://www.globalsupplystore.com/