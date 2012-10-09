Global Supply Store Provides Exclusive Marine Accessories

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Boat parts and accessories are an important factor for a pleasant ride on a boat. That is why boat parts and accessories must be of the topmost quality, if anyone wants a great day on water. Global supply store is one boat parts and accessories provider that deals in supplying quality marine parts, that too at competitive prices. The marine parts used while a boat ride, always have an impact on the running ability of a boat. If a boat is good and effective, it will always consume lesser gas. Also, using quality marine parts will prevent the boat against wear and tear.



Global supply store deals in marine electronics, marine supplies and marine hardware from manufacturers like Furuno, Garmin, Raymarine, ACR, Cobra, Davis, FLIR, Hummingbird, ICOM, Iridium, KVH, SeaTel, Lowrance, Navionics, C-Map, Simrad, Standard Horizon, Uniden and many more. Global Supply Store also tops the list of the retail and wholesale markets both in the US and across the globe. Marine electronic devices such as amplifiers, GPS, radars, SART, multifunction displays, Marine cameras and stereos etc. are provided by Global supply store.



Marine electronic charts need to be accurate while sailing. These electronic charts displays the information from electronic navigational charts (ENC) or Digital Nautical Charts (DNC) and integrates position information from the Global Positioning System (GPS) and other navigational sensors, such as radar and automatic identification systems (AIS). It also displays additional navigation-related information, such as sailing directions and fathometer.



Each marine electronic chart provided by Global Supply Store has the latest factory approved update and is burned right on the spot as customers order it. Nautical charts provided by them allows customers to have port information and photos, 2D and 3D views of the ocean and ports, panoramic pictures, satellite imagery and more. Whether a customer requires a Navionics Gold or Platinum chart or a C-Map 4D Max or NT or maps of Furuno's latest Navnet mapping technology, Global Supply Store is always up to it.



About Global Supply Store

Global Supply Store is an American Company based in Miami, Florida. They are a wholesaler and retailer of hundreds of products for Marine, Automotive, Industrial and Consumer applications. They are also recognized as the best marine supply stores in the area because of the quality and service provided by them. For more information visit http://www.globalsupplystore.com/