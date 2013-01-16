Global Surgical Equipment Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Surgical Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery. The Global Surgical Equipment market has also been witnessing vendors shifting to absorbable sutures. However, the slow growth of the Surgical Equipment market in the US could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Surgical Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Surgical Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corp., Covidien Plc, Ethicon Inc., and Medtronic Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, MEDICON eG, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Conmed Corp., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Codman and Shurtleff Inc., and KLS Martin Group GmbH and Co. KG.



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



