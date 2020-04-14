Global Surgical Lights, Booms and Tables Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2025 : Arthrex Inc., Brandon Medical Co., Dr. Mach GmbH & Co

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- The Global Surgical Lights, Booms and Tables Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around XX% over the next decade to reach approximately $XX million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for hybrid operating rooms, rising number of ambulatory surgical centers, increasing regulatory approvals for operating room equipments and recent technological developments of surgical lights, booms and tables.



Based on table type, the market is categorized into general operating table and specialty operating tables. By general operating table, the market is further categorized into fixed surgery operating tables and mobile operating tables. By specialty operating tables, the market is subsegmented into electromatic operation table, hydraulic surgical operating table and orthopedic tables.



Depending on the light type, the market is segmented into xenon lights, halogen lights and led lights. By boom type, the market is further segregated into utility booms, equipment booms and anesthesia/nursing booms.



This report focuses on Surgical Lights, Booms and Tables Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surgical Lights, Booms and Tables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



Segment by Key players:

- Arthrex Inc.

- Brandon Medical Co.

- Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG

- Drägerwerk AG

- GE Healthcare

- KLS Martin

- MAQUET Medical System

- Olympus Corporation

- Philips Healthcare

- Siemens Healthcare

- Skytron, LLC.



Segment by Type:

- Surgical Table

- Surgical Boom

- Surgical Light



Segment by Application:

- Hospital

- Clinic

- Lab

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



