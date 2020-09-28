Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Size Study with COVID-19 Impact, Product, Application, End-User and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market:



Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Surgical sealants and adhesives are used to repair injured tissues, available in the form of films and foams, and aid by creating a hemostatic layer, which stops the blood and air leakage from the targeted area. It helps to repair the strengthened surgical wounds, binding the tissues together externally and internally after injury or surgery and even replace common stitching practices. The global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as manufacturing operations and supply chain is at halt temporarily. The rising need for effective blood loss management in patients, increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe and growing use of technologically advanced products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 03rd December 2019, Ethicon launched VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human). VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) contains a combination of fibrinogen and thrombin, clotting proteins found in human plasma and it helps surgeons to manage bleeding during surgery. However, rising healthcare costs and lack of reimbursements and cost-intensive requirement of clinical data for new product launches is the major factor restraining the growth of global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing investments by major players in these regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cryolife, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (Ams Group)

Stryker Corporation

CSL Limited



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



by Product:

Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives

Synthetic & Semi-synthetic Sealants and Adhesives



By Indication:

Tissue Sealing

Surgical Hemostasis

Tissue Engineering



By Application:

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Pulmonary Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Other Applications



By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End-Users



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



