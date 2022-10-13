Global Surgical Sponge Market Size to Surpass US$ 2827.9 Million by 2027

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- A surgical sponge is a specialized sponge or pad used in surgery. Also known as a lap sponge, a surgical sponge is used to absorb liquids from a surgical site. It may be used in combination with suction to keep a surgical site clear, by a surgeon working to control bleeding, and in a number of other applications. Like other things used in surgery, sponges are designed to be sterile; they come in their own sterile packaging and can be safely autoclaved. They are generally disposable and discarded after surgery in biohzard containers which hold other disposable surgical instruments and equipment. Europe is the largest region of Surgical Sponge , with a market share about 30%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, etc. Medtronic, Molnlycke, BSN medical, Medline and Cardinal Health are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 30% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Surgical Sponge Market The global Surgical Sponge market size is projected to reach US$ 2827.9 million by 2027, from US$ 2221 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.



Top Players of Surgical Sponge Market are Studied: Medtronic, Molnlycke, BSN medical, Medline, Cardinal Health, Hartmann, Lohmann & Rauscher, Ahlstrom, Owens & Minor, B. Braun, McKESSON, Zhende Medical, Winner Medical, JianErKang, Hakuzo, Deroyal, Allmed Medical, ASC, Crosstex, Kettenbach, Dukal, Texpol, Medicom



The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Surgical Sponge market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.



Segmentation by Type: Cotton Gauze Sponges, Nonwoven Sponges, X-Ray Detectable Sponges, Others



Segmentation by Application: Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Pharmacy

