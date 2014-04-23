Global Survey: Social Media and Online Retail on the CPG Industry Impact and Influence

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- This report globally analyzes industry opinions on the role of social media and e-commerce in retail, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the CPG industry.



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This report examines the executive opinion about the current and future trends related to social media and online shopping and their retrospective effect on the CPG industry. Furthermore, it analyses the types of social media being used, challenges faced in implementing social media marketing, expected growth of online retail, and key reasons for growth in online retail over the next three years.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



-Social media and online shopping trends: analyzes industry sentiments about the latest trends related to social media and online shopping, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the CPG industry.

-Current and future trends: examines the executive opinion about the current and future trends related to social media and online shopping.

-Current inhibitors of online sales: Identifies current inhibitors for increasing online sales from both consumer and industry perspective.

-Key packaging developments: identifies key developments in the packaging industry which were influenced by the growth of online shopping.

-Change in consumer behavior: analyses the key changes in consumer behavior levels regarding usage of social media and online shopping.

-Leading challenges: identifies key challenges faced by industry executives when it comes to having an effective social media strategy.

-Concerns related to online shopping behavior: analyzes the key concerns to online shopping behavior.

-Implications from online shopping growth: identifies the key implications from the rise in online shopping, from both consumer and industry perspective.



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Reasons To Buy:-



-The report will provide the user with information related to the significance of social media marketing and online shopping behavior and its impact on CPG industry.

-This report will give the user a thorough analysis about the key drivers, pressing business concerns, and key benefits with respect to social media and online shopping.

-The report has placed a significant emphasis on budget allocation by companies towards social media strategy in 2014 which will provide the user with the future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion. Ex: Survey results reveal that, 24% of executive who operate in Asia-Pacific region indicated budgets to range between 'US$500,000-US$ 1,000,000' for social media strategy.

-The report guides users in understanding purchasing pattern and trends about online retail and outlines major packaging developments indicated by industry players.

-The report is based on primary survey research conducted by Canadean accessing its B2B panels, comprised of senior purchase decision makers across the global CPG industry.



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