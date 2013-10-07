Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Global Survey:Clinical Laboratory Services Market-Latest Market Research Reports



The report covers the global clinical laboratory services market based on the various categories of tests conducted by laboratories, including clinical chemistry, medical microbiology & cytology, human & tumor genetics and other esoteric tests. The market is also segmented by service providers such as clinic-based, hospital-based and stand-alone laboratories. Geographically, the clinical laboratory services market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The report provides market sizes and forecasts for each segment, sub-segment and geographic region, for 2011-2019 in terms of USD million, with 2012 as the base year. The CAGR % of each market segment, for the forecast period 2013 to 2019, has also been provided.



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The market overview section of the report presents an elaborate qualitative analysis of the market dynamics, based on factors like drivers, restraints and opportunities. Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis by geography for the global clinical laboratory services market has also been provided.



The competitive landscape section of the report describes the market share analysis by key players operating in this market, in terms of % share for the year 2012. A list of recommendations for new market entrants has also been discussed in the report. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Sonic Healthcare, Genoptix Medical Laboratory, Labco S.A., Healthscope Ltd., Bio-Reference Laboratories, and Bioscientia Healthcare.



The global clinical laboratory services market is segmented into the following categories:



Clinical Laboratory Services Market, by Test Type



- Clinical Chemistry

- Medical Microbiology & Cytology

- Human & Tumor Genetics

- Other Esoteric Tests



Clinical Laboratory Services Market, by Service Provider



- Clinic-based

- Hospital-based

- Stand-alone



Clinical Laboratory Services Market, by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Population & Disease Incidence Rate Statistics

3.2.1 Total World Population, 2000 – 2030 (Million)

3.2.2 Population By Continent, 1990 – 2050 (Million)

3.2.3 Population By Continent, 1990 – 2050 (% Distribution)

3.2.4 World Cancer Incidence, By Types, 2008 and 2015 (Million)

3.2.5 Global Disease Burden for Leading Causes, Rank Order & % Total Deaths, 2002 & 2030

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Aging of Population and Rising Disease Incidence Rates

3.3.2 Early Disease Detection Facilitated by Specialized Diagnostic Tests

3.3.3 Emergence Of Employer-Sponsored Wellness Programs

3.3.4 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 Stringent and Changing Regulatory Scenario

3.4.2 Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Introduction of Innovative Solutions

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market

3.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.6.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis: Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Geography, 2012



Chapter 4 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Test Type, 2011 - 2019 (USD Billion)

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Comparative Analysis: Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Test Type, 2012 & 2019 (Value %)

4.1.2 Clinical Chemistry

4.1.2.1 Global Clinical Chemistry Tests Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019 (USD Billion)

4.1.3 Medical Microbiology & Cytology

4.1.3.1 Global Medical Microbiology & Cytology Tests Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019 (USD Billion)

4.1.4 Human & Tumor Genetics

4.1.4.1 Global Human & Tumor Genetic Tests Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019 (USD Billion)

4.1.5 Other Esoteric Tests

4.1.5.1 Global Other Esoteric Tests Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019 (USD Billion)



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