Global Sustained Release Drugs Market 2020:Outlook on Key Growth Trends and Forecast Until 2025

Global sustained release drugs market is expected to rise by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in research and development on novel drug delivery, growth in the need for geriatric and pediatric dosage forms and rise in the awareness among people regarding benefits of sustained release



Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sustained release drugs market are Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, Coating Place, Inc., Corium Inc., Orbis Biosciences, Inc., Lonza, Aradigm Corporation, Alkermes, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic and others



Key Developments in the Market:



In September 2017, Dr. Reddy's launched antidepressants, Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in 150 mg and 300 mg, in the U.S. market after the approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The launch of tablet would help firm, penetrating inside of the U.S. market with increase in their product portfolio at the same time

In October 2015, Capsugel launched its enTRinsic drug delivery technology platform. The technology allows oral delivery for a variety of compounds including proteins, vaccines and peptides which further assists enTRinsic technology to expands the range of targeted and modified release solutions

Competitive Analysis:



Global sustained release drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.



Segmentation: Global Sustained Release Drugs Market



By Product



Gelatin

Polymers

Minerals

Sugars

Chitosan

By Administration Route



Oral

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Transdermal

Vaginal

Ophthalmic

Intravenous

By Technology



Targeted Delivery

Micro Encapsulation

Wurster Technique

Transdermal

Implants

Coacervation

By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

