Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ XX million in 2028, at a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028.



Viral transport medium is used to collect, transport, maintain and store the clinical specimens containing viruses, chlamydia, mycoplasma or ureaplasma organisms. A viral skin swab is lightly rubbed against a visible skin lesion or vesicle and then sent to the laboratory in a viral transport medium for further viral cell culture and virus identification.



The Global swab and viral transport medium market is expected to offer lucrative growth in near the future owing to an increase in demand for swabs & viral transport medium because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The substantial increase in the number of diagnostic tests for COVID-19, and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the globe, coupled with the growth of the diagnostics industry is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period.



The Swab and viral transport medium market is fragmented with the presence of several players that operate in local as well as international markets.



Global Swab and viral transport medium market report covers the major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medical Wire & Equipment (MWE), Titan Biotech Ltd, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., MANTACC, Puritan Medical Products, YOCON Biology, Trinity Biotech and VIRCELL S.L. among others.



Market Segments and subsegments

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Products, 2018-2028

- Swab Type: Nasal Swabs, Nasopharyngeal Swabs and Throat Swabs

- Transport Medium



Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Applications, 2018-2028

- Viral Infection Diagnosis: COVID-19, Influenza, Herpes Simplex Virus and Varicella-zoster Virus

- Others



Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By End user, 2018-2028

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Microbiology Laboratories

- Diagnostic Laboratories

- Others



Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Region, 2018-2028

Europe Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Country, 2018-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Country, 2018-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



Asia Pacific Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Country, 2018-2028

Latin America Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Country, 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Country, 2018-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global swab and viral transport medium market

- To receive industry overview and future trends swab and viral transport medium market

- To analyze the Swab and viral transport medium market drivers and challenges

- To get information on swab and viral transport medium size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in swab and viral transport medium industry



