Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Global System Infrastructure Software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.24 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile devices. The Global System Infrastructure Software market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud-based system infrastructure software. However, the managing increasing complexity of configuration could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/global-system-infrastructure-software-2012-2016-report.html



TechNavio's report, the Global System Infrastructure Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global System Infrastructure Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are EMC Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Symantec Corp.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Apple Inc., The Attachmate Group Inc., BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., Kaspersky Lab, NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Red Hat Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc..



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/