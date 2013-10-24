Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global System Integration Services Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global System Integration Services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for cloud-based system integration services. The Global System Integration Services market has also been witnessing the demand for specialist system integrators. However, the unstable economic conditions in developed countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global System Integration Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, the APAC region, Latin America, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global System Integration Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Accenture plc, IBM Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Fujitsu Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Atos S.A., BT Global Services, Capgemini S.A., Computer Sciences Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Indra Sistemas S.A., Infosys Technologies Ltd., LogicaCMG plc, NEC Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., SAP AG, and Science Application International Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144932/global-system-integration-services-market-2012-2016.html



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