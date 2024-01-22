MarketsandMarkets

Global Taste Modulators Market to Reach $2.0 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Health Consciousness and Culinary Innovations

Taste Modulators Market by Type (Sweet Modulators, Salt Modulators, Fat Modulators), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028

 

The taste modulators market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 2.0 billion by 2028, experiencing a substantial CAGR of 7.4% from USD 1.4 billion in 2023, according to a research report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth is attributed to increasing health consciousness, leading to a demand for healthier options by reducing sugar, salt, and fat in food products. The surge in obesity and diabetes cases is further driving the need for sugar-free and reduced-calorie products, often incorporating taste modulators. Ongoing innovation and the versatility of taste modulators contribute to their widespread application in various food and beverage products.

Download PDF Brochure

Key Findings:

Driving Factors for Market Growth:

- Rising health consciousness is propelling the demand for taste modulators.
- The market addresses the need for healthier options by reducing sugar, salt, and fat.
- Obesity and diabetes cases contribute to the demand for sugar-free and reduced-calorie products.
- Ongoing innovation and versatility drive the widespread application of taste modulators.

Culinary Exploration and Technological Advancements:

- Global culinary exploration and technological advancements are fueling the expansion of the taste modulator market.
- Consumer interest in global cuisines and exotic flavors is fostering a heightened demand for taste modulators.
Continuous advancements in taste modulation technologies inspire product innovation.

Asia Pacific Emerges as a Key Market:

- The Asia Pacific taste modulators market is experiencing growth due to the region's robust food and beverage industry evolution.
- Demand for healthier and diverse food options, coupled with rich culinary heritage, drives market growth.
- Countries like India and China leverage taste modulators to align traditional cuisines with modern health-conscious trends.

Dominance of Sweet Modulators:

- Sweet modulators dominate the market, driven by the imperative for reduced sugar formulations.
- Heightened health-conscious consumer preferences lead to the development of low-calorie and reduced-sugar products.
- Sweet modulators play a pivotal role in product reformulations and driving innovation across applications.

North America Leads the Market:

- North America dominates the taste modulators market, with key players strategically aligning with dynamic trends.
- Advanced taste modulation technologies respond to rising consumer demand for healthier food options.
- Proactive efforts by the region's food industry in reducing sugar, salt, and fat contribute to market leadership.

Make an Inquiry

Key Industry Players:

- Major players in the taste modulators market include DSM, International Flavors & Fragrances, Givaudan, Kerry Group, Ingredion, Symrise, Sensient Technologies, Tate & Lyle, Corbion, Takasago International, Icon Foods, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance, Cargill, MANE, and ADM.

In conclusion, the taste modulators market is positioned for significant growth, driven by a confluence of health-conscious consumer preferences, culinary exploration, and technological advancements. The market's trajectory is marked by innovation, versatility, and a commitment to meeting evolving consumer demands for healthier and flavorful choices.

Brwose Other Food & Beverages Domain Reports:

Gelatin Market by Source (Plants, Animals), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Health & Nutrition, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gelatin-market-850.html

Cultured Meat Market by Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck), End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2034
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cultured-meat-market-204524444.html

Site Preview: Visit Full Site Close Preview

 

Source: MarketsandMarkets
Posted Monday, January 22, 2024 at 5:56 PM CST - Permalink

 