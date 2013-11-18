Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global T&D Equipment Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global T&D Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand of T&D equipment from developing nations. The Global T&D Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing outsourcing of manufacturing activities to the developing countries. However, the increasing competitiveness among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global T&D Equipment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global T&D Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are ABB Ltd., General Cable Technologies Corp., General Electric Co., Schneider Electric SA, and Siemens AG.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alstom SA, Areva SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Eaton Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., LS Cable & Systems, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Zhejiang Chint Electrics Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016/2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd., General Cable Technologies Corp., General Electric Co., Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG.,Alstom SA, Areva SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Eaton Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., LS Cable & Systems, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Zhejiang Chint Electrics Co. Ltd.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/146523/global-td-equipment-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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