Global Technical Textiles Market (Mobiltech, Buildtech, Meditech, Agrotech and Others) by Technology (Thermoforming, 3-D Weaving, 3-D Knitting and Others) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Innovations and product development, enhanced product properties such as strength and durability, growth and advancement of the global automotive industry are the major factors that have been driving the market for technical textiles. The major drawbacks faced by the market are higher cost of finished products affecting end user industry pricing characteristics and huge fragmentation of the existing market.



This research study provides a comprehensive analysis of the technical textiles industry on a global as well as regional level. The report identifies drivers, restraints and opportunities in the global technical textiles market and renders an extensive analysis of the industry, current trends and segmentation for a better understanding of the market structure. The report segments the technical textiles market on the basis of various technologies used in the manufacturing process, end user industry segments and key regions along with detailed segmentation and analysis within the regions.



This report by Transparency Market Research analyzes the technical textiles market from a global perspective and endeavors to portray a detailed and comprehensive collection of data and its analysis on the basis of various market parameters. The report also strives to compile together a macroscopic view of the complete demand and supply characteristics of technical textiles by providing historical data from 2009 and a forecast of market segmentation until 2018 along with detailed analyses of revenues and volumes.



Technical textiles are slightly modified, high performance textiles that are used for their special properties and functionality. With an increasing application base in various end-user industries such as healthcare, agriculture, construction, clothing, packaging, sportswear and sports equipment, automotives, environment protection and other such areas, the demand for technical textiles has increased significantly over the past few years and is expected to keep expanding over the coming years. The technical textiles market is believed to be one of the most innovative branches of industry across the world and has been reported to be among the top five technology-intensive markets with a great potential for advancement.



The most important factor governing market attractiveness is the versatility of a product and this plays a major role in the advancement of technical textiles. In many regions across the world, the market for basic textiles is believed to have reached a stage of maturity and this has in turn reflected on the technical textile market. Emerging economies such as China and India have been laying huge emphasis on adopting the latest technologies and production processes in different industry segments. The primary reason for the tremendous success of technical textiles is the potential for innovation using woven, knitted and nonwoven fabrics either individually or more importantly, as a combination with each other.



Technical textiles are manufactured from yarn, fiber and filaments using various technologies such as thermoforming, three dimensional weaving, three dimensional knitting, nanotechnology, heat-set methods, finishing treatments, hand-made methods and others. Of these, thermoforming, three dimensional weaving and three dimensional knitting are the most widely used methods while nanotechnology has a huge scope for expansion.



Based on the end user industry where technical textiles are used, the market has been segmented into eleven categories such as Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Buildtech, Hometech, Clothtech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech, Packtech and others. These categories cover the entire range of technical textiles that are manufactured in today’s market and present a bright future with constantly improving technology and products.



Traditionally, North America and Europe have been the major markets for technical textiles in the past but in recent years, the sheer volume of demand from Asia Pacific has eclipsed the global demand for technical textiles. With better technology capabilities, ever increasing demand from different end user industries and a favorable support structure from various governments, technical textiles are expected have a huge market to cater to globally. This report provides regional analysis and splits of both technology as well as end user industries in various regions across the world.



The report also aims to provide a detailed analysis of market revenue shares of companies such as Freudenberg & Co. KG, DuPont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ahlstrom Corporation and a number of other players including Fiberweb PLC, Polymer Group Inc., Companhia Providência, Johns Manville and the TWE Group.



The report also includes a detailed value chain of the market along with a Porter’s Five Forces analysis to identify market dynamics for all upstream and downstream segments thus enabling a strategy-making process for buyers of technical textiles, suppliers of raw materials, substitutes, and potential new entrants into the market based on possibility of forward or backward integration into the various business segments. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the technical textiles market as below:



Technical textiles market: Technology analysis

Thermo-forming

Three Dimensional Weaving

Three Dimensional Knitting

Fabrics Produced Using Nanotechnology

Heat-set Synthetics

Finishing Treatments (such as Water-resistant Coatings & Holographic Laminates)

Hand-made elements (such as Stitch or Applique)

Others



Technical textiles market: End user analysis

Mobiltech

Indutech

Sportech

Buildtech

Hometech

Clothtech

Meditech

Agrotech

Protech

Packtech

Others (Oekotech and Geotech)



Technical textiles have also been segmented by geography and further divided by technology and end user in terms of both volumes and revenues in their respective regions.



Technical textiles market: Regional analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



