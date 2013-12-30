Global Technology Distributors - New Study Released

New Telecom and Computing market report from MarketLine: "Global Technology Distributors"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Global Technology Distributors industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global technology distributors market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The technology distributors sector consists of the total revenues generated by the top 30 distributors of communications equipment, computers & peripherals, semiconductors, and any other electronic equipment and components to the electronics market. The market is valued at wholesale prices with any currency conversions calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates. The geographical segmentation is on the basis of the regions where company revenues were generated, not on the regions where the companies are headquartered.
- The global technology and distributors sector produced global revenues of $181.7bn in 2012 representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% for the period 2008-2012.
- Ingram Micro held the largest market share in 2012 representing a global share of 20.8% of the sector.
- The performance of the sector is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.5% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $226.4bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the technology distributors market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globaltechnology distributors market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key technology distributors market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global technology distributors market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global technology distributors market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global technology distributors market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global technology distributors market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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