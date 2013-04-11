Global Tele-Care Medical Equipment Market 2013 to 2019 - Tele-Care Medical Equipment IndustryShares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 - MarketReserachReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Tele-care improves treatment of chronic disease, reduces cost of care delivery, lets baby boomers age gracefully in their homes, and supports remote delivery of care worldwide. Tele monitoring is evolving more sophisticated ways of monitoring vital signs in the home, thus protecting people in a familiar, comfortable environment. The improvements in care delivery relate to leveraging large information sources that permit understanding what care works for what conditions.



Tele-care systems server markets are anticipated to grow because they represent a way to steer patients with a particular clinician to those most expert in treating that particular condition. Tele-care is not yet to the point where it is able to be used effectively to implement changes that represent significant improvements in overall healthcare delivery, they are largely confined to being used in the treatment of chronic conditions.



The aim of tele-care systems that will grow markets significantly is if the tele-care is used to prevent the onset of chronic conditions of CHF and diabetes through interventional medicine, wellness programs, and simply intelligent nutrition and exercise programs implementation. Is this the task of the hospitals? Or, are well ness programs meant to be implemented elsewhere? In any case, tele-care represents the delivery mechanism for the programs.



Statins have a warning label that indicates that patients who take these drugs risk mental deterioration and diabetes. Is this what we want for our people? Or are there wellness programs that provide alternatives. These are issues confronting hospitals, physicians, clinicians, big pharma, and patients everywhere. We are all patients; the task is to figure out good tele-care systems that work to implement wellness programs before the onset of chronic conditions.



Under this scenario, the local physician and specialist becomes the expert in ordering the correct diagnostic tests, not just any test they can think of, but a proper test that is recommended by the expert systems and by the expert clinician. In this manner the out of control testing costs in the US can be controlled. There will need to be some law changes, there will need to be some adoption of protections for the expert doctors, but when decisions are backed by standards of care instantiated as tele health servers we begin to have a rational, very effective health care delivery system.



