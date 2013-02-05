Global Tele-Health Monitoring: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Tele-Health Monitoring Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011-2017. The 2011 study has 443 pages, 156 tables and figures. Tele monitoring is evolving more sophisticated ways of monitoring vital signs in the home, thus protecting people in a familiar, confortable environment. The improvement in care delivery that is possible using vital signs monitoring in the home is dramatic and promises to lower the total cost of care delivery.



Once people are facing hospitalization and re-hospitalization, they tend to be more attentive to healthy lifestyle and to be amenable to learning about what needs to be done to take care of a condition. Tele-monitoring provides a way to track vital signs and intervene at a sign of deterioration in condition.



Telemonitoring systems support the premise that proactively reaching out to people with chronic disease provides a means for getting them to change behavior in a way that will support better lifestyle, lifestyle more suited to taking care of the physical body. It is really difficult to get people to take care of themselves, they make all manner of inappropriate decisions. Education as to healthy lifestyle needs to be initiated much earlier in life. Perhaps the definition of intelligence could be transformed to mean those who know best how to care for themselves in a healthy manner.



US Medicare CMS defines telehealth as remote health care delivery via monitoring. A healthcare provider can connect more consistently with patients. Telehealth: phone monitoring is the implementation of scheduled encounters via the telephone. Telemonitoring relates to the collection and transmission of vital signs clinical data through electronic information processing technologies. Quality improvement organizations (QIOs) assist home health agencies in implementing telehealth tools to reduce acute care hospitalization.



According to Susan Eustis, the principal author of the study, “The advantage of telemonitoring is that it increases patient compliance. The aim is to improve the delivery of healthcare to clients by monitoring vital signs to detect changes in patient condition that may indicate the onset of a more serious event, much as nurses in the hospital monitor patient vital signs for the purpose of permitting sophisticated care delivery.”



The aim of telemonitoring is to improve patient compliance with standards of care known to support improved outcomes for patients with chronic conditions. Tele-monitoring is one way to improve patient compliance, but there are other ways to achieve that as well.



Chronic condition care requires daily, real-time monitoring of physiological data, direct patient feedback, coaching, and a high level of patient-clinician interaction to achieve positive results. With the geographical distance widening between doctors and their patients, the problem solution depends on: digital literacy and effective multimodal communication.



Home patient monitoring means two things: the imminent rise of the expert patient whom the health authorities anticipate would self-manage his long-term medical conditions and the prominence of mobile devices as the go-between for clinicians and patients.



Left to their own judgments, patients typically are apt to make terrible decisions relating to their personal health. The ability to accurately access patient condition via telemonitoring creates the opportunity to intervene when that is called for clinically, and to provide education regarding healthy living in a way that is likely to create compliance with clinician recommendations.



Home telemonitoring programs need to use advanced technology. Effective monitors support patient education. They support timely clinician intervention based on real vital signs data gathered on a daily basis. Health care for patients with congestive heart failure has been shown to be successful in reducing hospitalizations and trips to the emergency department, making these critical measures unnecessary in many cases.



Wireless telemonitoring devices -enable taking vital signs measurements at home and in remote locations. Telemonitoring devices mean a consulting physician can remotely monitor a patient- fs health status and chronic condition can be gathered in real time.



Telemonitoring gives patients far more choices about how and when to react in case of change in medical condition, before a full blown emergency occurs. No matter if the patient is at home, on the bus, at the movies or anywhere in the course of daily life, wireless telemonitoring supports a more mobile lifestyle. Consistent and real time oversight greatly improves ongoing treatment, keeps patients healthier, and avoids expensive hospitalization.



Healthcare services providers use tele-monitoring technology to improve patient care and reduce nurse visits.-This has led the industry to point to inconclusive studies. More work is needed to identify the particular patient profiles of those most likely to benefit from telemonitoring in these double blind studies.



Tele-health monitoring equipment markets are growing because units decrease the cost of care delivery while improving the quality of care and the quality of lifestyle available to patients. Healthcare delivery is an increasing concern worldwide. Markets at $607.5 million in 2010 are anticipated to reach$3.1 billion by 2017.



