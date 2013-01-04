Global Telecom Consulting Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Telecom Consulting market to grow at a CAGR of 5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of new technologies by telecom operators. The Telecom Consulting market has also been witnessing the development of in-house consulting departments by telecom operators. However, the reducing demand for telecom consulting services in developed economies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Telecom Consulting Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Telecom Consulting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Accenture plc. , Alcatel Lucent Inc., Ericsson Ltd., IBM Corp., Deloitte and Touche LLP., McKinsey and Co Inc. , Logica plc., Gartner Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report are A.T. Kearney Inc., Amdocs Ltd. , Analysys Mason Group Ltd., Atos Origin Inc., BCG Inc. , BearingPoint Inc., Booz and Company Inc., BT INS Inc., Capgemini S.A., CSG systems Intl. Inc. , Cybercom group Ab., Detecon Inc., Dimension Data Inc. , Forrester Research, Inc., Getronics Canada Inc., Hitachi consulting Corp., Management Network Group Inc., Oracle Corp., Ovum Plc. , PA Consulting Group ltd., PwC LLP., Pyramid Consulting Inc., Sofrecom SA , Swedtel International AB , TCS Ltd. , Telecommunication Consultants India ltd., Tellabs Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91926/global-telecom-consulting-market-2011-2015.html