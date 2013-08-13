Global Telecom CRM Market Trends and Forecast Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Global Telecom Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.58 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises in the Telecom sector. The Global Telecom CRM market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for customized telecom CRM solutions. However, the presence of complex tools and workflows in CRM software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Telecom CRM Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Telecom CRM market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Amdocs Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP AG.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Convergys Corp. and Huawei Investment and Holding Co.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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