Global Telecom Equipment Market to 2015: Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Global Telecom Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.03 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of 3G and long-term evolution (LTE) networks. The Global Telecom Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of Chinese equipment vendors. However, the government regulations on the procurement of telecom network equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Telecom Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Telecom Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent Inc., Ericsson Inc., Huawei Co. Ltd., Nokia Siemens Networks Pvt. Ltd., and ZTE Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Nortel Networks Corp., Cisco System Inc., Samsung Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Bell Labs Inc., UTStarcom Holdings Corp., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Co., IBM Corp.



