Global Telecom Expense Management Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Telecom Expense Management market to grow at a CAGR of 17.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in wireless expenses. The Global Telecom Expense Management market has also been witnessing the increase in acquisitions. However, the lack of awareness could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Telecom Expense Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Telecom Expense Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM Corp., MDSL Inc., Tangoe Inc., and Vodafone Global Enterprise Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Dimension Data Holdings Ltd., Pinnacle Communication Corp., Anatole SAS, Econocom Group SA., Telesoft Corp., Movero Inc., Veramark Technologies Inc., Ezwim B.V., TNX Corp., Avotus Corp., Telefonica S.A, Wide Point Corp., Accenture plc., CSC Ltd., Orange Business Services.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

