Global Telecom Industry Analytics: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Global telecommunication service providers have grown at a rapid pace during the past two decade, driven by private and government support and initiatives aimed at liberalization and privatization of the sector. This growth has been driven by various factors such as favorable economic development, rising disposable income, and a general global culture transformation to embrace a high tech lifestyle. The number of communication service providers has increased due to service opportunities, technology evolution, and related new business models related to the global telecom market introduced.



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All of this has resulted in a data tsunami, which unlike those in nature, does not recede and instead continues to grow. Telecom service providers seek to leverage their data to improve business operations, minimize costs, optimize service delivery, and identify new service opportunities and even new lines of business.



This research evaluates the telecom industry analytics segment with a focus on companies whose solutions and service support telecom service. The report includes solutions, financial position, and SWOT analysis of leading companies including: Teradata, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS, Agilis International, Tableau, QuikTech, WeDo Technologies, Subex, TEOCO, and cVidya.



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Target Audience:



Big Data and analytics companies

Data as a Service (DaaS) companies

Cloud-based service providers of all types

Telecom customer & operational analytics provider

Developers of content, commerce and applications

Telecommunication service providers including carriers and OSS/BSS providers

Investment institutions including hedge funds, pension funds, and private equity



Companies in Report:



Agilis International

cVidya.

Netezza / IBM

Oracle

QuikTech

SAP

SAS

Subex

Tableau

TEOCO

Teradata

WeDo Technologies



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Report Benefits:



Understand telecom consumer and operational analytics and its significance for telecommunication service providers

Learn how to manage M&A, project finance, quality service, IT software & hardware, and customer relationship with telecom analytics

SWOT analysis, competition intelligence, telecom strategy, and emerging business models of telecom analytics solution providers

Learn about the latest developments from telecom analytics solution providers and how to derive greater business benefit for network operators, OSS/BSS companies, and others



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Every large corporation collects and maintains a huge amount of data associated with its customers including their preferences, purchases, habits, travels, and other personal information. In addition to the large volume, much of this data is unstructured, making it hard to manage. This so called “Big Data” is a challenge for industry verticals yet also an opportunity.



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By now many people across various industry verticals understand the basic issues or at least have heard that Big Data is a big deal. However, most of the focus to date has been on the importance of optimizing data management and analytics. There has been very little analysis about challenges and opportunities for capturing Big Data.



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This report provides critical evaluation of the front-end of Big Data: capturing data from various sources. This report focuses specifically on social systems as well as obtaining data through sensing/detection with an emphasis on RFID. The report includes Big Data revenue forecasts, predictions about the future of Big Data and social/detection, and related recommendations.



Global and China Display Driver IC Industry Report, 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-display-driver-ic-industry-report-2013



The report includes the following aspects:



Display driver IC market

Flat panel display market

Ten display driver IC vendors

Eleven small and medium-sized display and driver IC vendors



The current decline in the ASP of driver IC is attributed to many factors, including:



The display driver IC integration density continues to rise

Driver IC is made by 12-inch fabs with the 90-nanometer process at high output efficiency

Many vendors are willing to adopt RAM-Less driver IC in order to save costs.



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In 2013, the display driver IC market will see the highest growth rate of 14.4% in the past five years and value USD7,111 million. The growth rate is expected to be 8.0% in 2014. The substantial growth is mainly boosted by mobile phones, whether smart phones or ordinary phones, whose screen resolution is soaring, which makes the high-end driver IC shipment surge.



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