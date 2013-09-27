Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Telecom Operation Management Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Telecom Operation Management market to grow at a CAGR of 3.76 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of next-generation telecom technologies. Global Telecom Operation Management market has also been witnessing the rise in automation of network management tools. However, the declining profit margins of telecom operators and solution providers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Telecom Operation Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Telecom Operation Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Accenture Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs Ltd., CA Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Convergys Corp., cVidya Networks Inc., Ericsson (LM) Tel-Sp Adr., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks, Oracle Corp., SAP A.G., and Subex Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Advanced Technologies & Services Inc., Amano Inc., Atoss Software AG., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Avatier Corp., Beta Systems Software AG., BMC Software Inc., Capana Inc., Cartesian Ltd., Cerillion Technology Ltd., Comarch Inc., Comptel Communications Oy., Comverse Inc., Comware Inc., Connectiva Systems Inc., Courion Corp., Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Equinox Information Systems Inc., Eskadenia Software Solution Pvt. Ltd., Evidian S.A., Evolving Systems Inc., Fischer International Systems Corp., Formula Telecom Solutions, Inc., Huntington Business Systems Corp., Infor Global Solutions Inc., Ingersoll Rand Ltd., Intec Technology Ltd., Kronos Inc., LogiSense Corp., LongNet Systems Inc., Martin Dawes Ststem Ltd., Metratech Corp., Microsoft Corp., MindCTI Ltd., Neural Technologies Ltd., Novell Inc., Omada Technology Solutions, Inc., Openet Telecom Ltd., Orga Systems GmbH., OSG Billing Corp., Quest Software Inc., Red Knee Solutions Inc., Redprairie Corp., Siemens AG., Sitronics CLS., Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson, Teleonto Technology Pvt. Ltd., Telesens international Ltd., telSpace LLC., Teoco Corp., Visual Network Systems Ltd., VoluBill SA, WeDo Technologies BV., Xintec Inc., and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142869/global-telecom-operation-management-market-2012-2016.html

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