Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Telecom Power Systems Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Telecom Power System market to grow at a CAGR of 4.21 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of telecom network infrastructures. The Global Telecom Power System market has also been witnessing the increase in ultra-high capacity optical networks. However, the declining profit margins of manufacturers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Telecom Power System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Telecom Power System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp., Eltek ASA, Emerson Network Power, and General Electric Co.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are APC Corp., Argus Power System, C&D Technologies Inc., Cherokee Power Supplies (Pioneer Magnetics), Chloride power Systems and Solutions, Magnetek Inc., Power One Inc., and Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp., Eltek ASA, Emerson Network Power, General Electric Co., APC Corp., Argus Power System, C&D Technologies Inc., Cherokee Power Supplies (Pioneer Magnetics), Chloride power Systems and Solutions, Magnetek Inc., Power One Inc., and Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143477/global-telecom-power-systems-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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