Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Telematics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Telematics market to grow at a CAGR of 22.67 percent CAGR percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing awareness of road safety. The Global Telematics market has also been witnessing increased adoption of the voice recognition feature in telematics systems. However, downward pricing pressure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Telematics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Telematics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include BMW AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Delphi Automotive plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, WirelessCab AB.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Airbiquity Inc., ATX Group Inc., Audi AG, Auto Locator Inc., Auto Page Inc., Autonet Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Cesar Satellite, Chrysler Group LLC, Connexis LLC, Cobra Automotive Technologies S.p.A, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Automotives plc, Denso Corp., Directed Electronics Inc., Fiat S.p.A, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Harman, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hughes Telematics Inc , Hyundai Motor Co., LoJack Corp., Magneti Marelli SPA, MiX Telematics Ltd., Motolingo Inc., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Octo Telematics S.p.A, Peugeot S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Trafficmaster plc, TomTom NV, Toyota Motor Corp., ViaSat Inc., Visteon Corp., Volkswagen AG, Volvo AB, WebTech Wireless Inc., and WirelessCar AB.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138912/global-telematics-market-2012-2016.html