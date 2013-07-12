Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Telepresence Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Telepresence Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of virtual meeting. The Global Telepresence Equipment market has also been witnessing an increased use of telepresence for telemedicine. However, the increasing requirement of high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Telepresence Equipment market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Telepresence Equipment market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are BrightCom, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Digital Video Enterprises Inc., Glowpoint Inc., HaiVision Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., InFocus Corp., Logitech international S.A., Microsoft Corp., Polycom Inc., Radvision Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Teliris Inc., and Vidyo Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



