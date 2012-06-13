Global Teleradiology Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- The Global Teleradiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the advancements in digital technology in remote patient diagnosis. The Global Teleradiology market has also been witnessing growing focus on vendors offering mobile health (mHealth) services. However, lack of common standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Teleradiology Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Teleradiology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Agfa-Gevaert NV, NightHawk Radiology Holdings Inc., Sectra Imtec AB, Teleradiology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Other vendors included in this report are StatRad, Alta Vista Radiology LLC, ONRAD Inc., Franklin & Seidelmann Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, American Telecare Inc., Cybernet Medical Corp., Lifewatch AG, FujiFilm Medical Systems USA Inc., and Telemedicine Clinic (TMC).



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

