Key Drivers



The strong adoption of tempered glass or toughened glass as a mobile accessory by the customers and the rapid increase in the construction sector, particularly in the emerging economies, are the significant factors responsible for the growth of the global tempered glass market. Furthermore, the growing government expenditure on infrastructural development and the rising urban development in developing economies, such as India, will further fuel the demand of the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the increasing number of product development with the use of tempered glasses to improve the shelf-life of the appliances will further propel the growth of the global tempered glass market. The growing use of tempered glass in the mobile accessory to maintain durability and decrease screen damage chances are some other factors augmenting the growth of the market. The increasing government initiatives to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and traffic safety rules for glass products are boosting the market's demand during the forecast period. On the other hand, the easy availability of alternative materials will hinder the growth of the global tempered glass market in the upcoming years.



Tempered Glass Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Guardian industries

- Saint-Gobain S.A.

- AGC, Inc.

- Duratuf Glass Industries (P) Ltd.

- Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

- CSG Holding Co., Ltd.

- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

- Shanghai North Glass Technology Industrial Co., Ltd.

- Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

- Tyneside Safety Glass



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rising automobile sector among the emerging countries, such as India, China, and Malaysia. Moreover, the major top players are emphasizing on the high utility of the tempered glass in the car windows to reduce the chances of accidental injuries and decrease break-in into sharp pieces, which will enhance the demand of the market. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to rise at a faster CAGR in the coming years owing to the strong demand in the automobile and construction sector, particularly in economies, such as Germany, the UK, and France.



Tempered Glass Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by End-User:



- Automotive

- Construction

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



