pune, Maharashatra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The growing sophistication in managing housing rentals has played a key role in driving demand within the global tenant screening services. Landlords are becoming increasingly aware of the type of scams that have ensued tenancy. Besides, government authorities are also making concerted efforts to foster efficiency in managing various rental agreements and maintenance. The use of tenant screening services has helped several people in steering clear of being heckled or bullied by tenants with criminal records. Besides, a background check of potential tenants helps owners in deciding whether the party would be in a position to pay the rent. Therefore, tenant screening services hold immense relevance for small landlords.



In this blog, Transparency Market Research (TMR) unshackles some of the leading factors responsible for the growth of the global tenant screening services market.



Need to Study Eviction History



Presence of a seamless industry for renting and leasing of houses, shops, and other property has popularised tenant screening services. The need to get an idea about the eviction history, if any, of potential tenants has played an integral role in market growth. Furthermore, employment verification is also an important component of tenant screening services, and it holds immense relevance for the masses. In recent times, landlords are making deliberate efforts to prevent sex offenders from getting occupancy at their property. This also necessitate a thorough analysis tenant history and evictions.



Bankruptcies and Judgements



Background checks on bankruptcies are a norm across the domain of tenancy. Tenants are usually reluctant to offer their property to people who have gone bankrupt in the past. Moreover, people with pending judgements on their cases are also unlikely to find an occupancy. Therefore, the use of tenant screening services has increased by a dramatic chase over the past decade. Credit reports and employment verifications are amongst other forms of tenant screening services.



