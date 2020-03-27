Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market by Device Type : Application : End User and Geography 2026 Top Key Players Toptica Photonics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TeraView Limited., Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd, PerkinElmer

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market is registering a healthy CAGR of 21.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to administrative guidelines for analytical manufacturing technology and raised use of food fingerprinting techniques.



Terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market research report gives methodical idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. The report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Moreover, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the ABC industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. Additionally, businesses can make out the response of the consumers to an already existing product in the market.



Major Market Competitors:



Some of the major players operating in global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market are Luna, TOPTICA Photonics AG, TeraView, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., ADVANTEST CORPORATION, Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Menlo Systems GmbH, ABB, Princeton Instruments, JASCO among others.



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:



Increasing number of applications of terahertz spectroscopy in homeland security



Technological advancements and new product launches



Due to rising semiconductor industry, Pharma and biotech research



High instrument costs



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Introduction



1.Market Segmentation



2.Market Overview



3.Executive Summary



4.Premium Insights



5.Global, By Component



6.Product Type



7.Delivery



8.Industry Type



9.Geography



Market Segmentation:



By product type, global infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into benchtop, microscopy, portable & handheld and hyphenated.



On the basis of spectrum, global infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into near-infrared radiation, mid-infrared radiation and far-infrared radiation.



Based on applications, global infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, food & beverage testing, environmental testing, industrial chemistry, petrochemicals and others. Whereas, global terahertz spectroscopy market is segmented into semiconductors, biomedical industries, non-destructive testing, homeland security and other applications.



On the basis of geography, global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.



Customization of the Report:



All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)



