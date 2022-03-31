Global Term Insurance Market to Expand at 4.2%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2022 -- Forecasts are positive for the global term insurance market, which is expected to expand at 4.2% over the period to 2030. There are a number of different factors that have been driving the increase in market growth, including the much larger volumes of middle-class people in developing countries and the increase and expansion of new digital sales channels. Sales of these types of policies are also going to be driven up thanks to increasing levels of customization, as well as the prevalence of low-cost units. Term policies are increasingly the preferred choice, as opposed to permanent policies, for reasons such as more affordable premiums. This makes the global term insurance market much more broadly accessible, and to a wider range of income bands, which is one of the reasons why it has so much potential for growth. Rapidly developing regions of the world are going to be fuel for this expansion, particularly consumers aged between 25 and 35 years.



Selby Jennings consultants specialize in insurance jobs USA and have an in-depth understanding of the different markets where opportunities currently exist. The firm's expertise is broad in banking and financial services and includes, not just insurance jobs USA, but also hiring for a range of other fields, including quantitative research and trading, private wealth management, legal and compliance and sales and trading. Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and the firm has built its practice alongside an innovative and fast-moving industry. This has meant establishing a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of connections with organizations globally. As a result, the firm has worked with many different financial institutions, from international names to disruptors shaking up the industry in areas such as financial technology. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at Selby Jennings is able to design options for every hiring need.



From Dallas, to Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, Selby Jennings' reach as a leading specialist recruiter for insurance jobs USA is broad. In addition to having achieved coverage that extends across most of the country, nationwide, the team in America is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. Not only that but Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Insurance jobs USA is a fast-evolving industry and the firm invests in its own internal teams to ensure clients and candidates always get the most insightful and informed support. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as insurance jobs USA there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Counterparty Risk Officer, VP Developer and Investment Associate [Direct Lending].



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continue to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.