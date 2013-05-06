Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market 2011to 2015 Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Test and Measurement Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 24.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand in electronic products. The Global Test and Measurement Equipment market has also been witnessing the miniaturization of the test and measurement equipment. However, the high cost of production could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Test and Measurement Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., JDS Uniphase Corp., and SPX Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are National Instruments Inc., Aeroflex Holdings Corp., Exfo Inc., and Spirent Communications.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



