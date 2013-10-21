Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Global Testosterone Market 2012 - 2016



Global Testosterone market to grow at a CAGR of 26.26 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing aging population across the globe. The Global Testosterone market has also been witnessing an increasing number of R&D activities that are focused on developing testosterone replacement therapies. However, the entry of generics could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Testosterone Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Testosterone market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include AbbVie Inc., Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Actavis Inc., Eli Lilly & Co., and Endo Health Solutions Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Actient Pharmaceuticals LLC, Acrux Ltd., Bayer Schering Pharma AG, BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Trimel BioPharma SRL.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report



6. Market Landscape



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Rate of Incidence and Prevalence



9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



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11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Key Vendor Analysis



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