Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The testosterone replacement therapy is a process of giving testosterone when testes do not produce sufficient amount of testosterone because of injury, damage or absence. The testosterone replacement therapy has gained the momentum in last decade with high penetration in surgery market. The testosterone replacement therapy market could be segmented into 3 categories based on the type of product, into the following sub segments: gel, patches and other. Increasing awareness of testosterone treatment and hypogonadism and increasing surging aging populace with high disposable will drive this market. This market is expected to expand with strong promotional activities from pharmaceutical companies to educate patients and physicians. Gel segment hold the lion’s share in term of value sale. With Introduction of new formulation like Axiron, Bio-T-Gel and Androgel 1.62% gel segment is expected to grow further.



Browse Full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/testosterone-replacement-therapy.html



TRT is the less aware technology in the market which needs the strong promotional activities to penetrate the large potential market. There is a large opportunity for TRT market in Asia-Pacific with more than 81 million of combined population in India and china is above the age of 65.



Some of the major players in the testosterone replacement therapy market are: Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Abbott Laboratories, Columbia Laboratories, Inc., Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Glaxo Smith Kline plc, Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd, ProStrakan Group PLC., Trimel BioPharma SRL, Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Acrux Limited, Slate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,and others



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Browse Market Research Blog : http://businessindustryresearch.wordpress.com



More Reports On Pharmaceutical Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-market-reports-1.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



View Related Report:



- Weight Management Products Market - Global And China Forecast, Share, Size, Growth And Industry Analysis (2010 - 2017)



- Biobanks Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast 2012 - 2018



- Medical Education Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast 2012 - 2018



Contact Us



Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com