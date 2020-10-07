New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The global Text Mining Market is forecast to reach USD 16.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Text mining tools are increasingly used by most of the organizations to help their business by useful insights from different sources, such as client interaction, blogs, emails, tweets, product reviews, and center logs.



The major objective of the mining of these texts is to gather several forms of information that includes structured and unstructured data and can be utilized further for fueling the decision of the business. Some of the benefits of this mining include improved processing speed, cost reduction, better consistency, and integration of big data. The rise in demand for Big Data and machine learning is augmenting the growth of the product.



The report further analyzes the market segmentation based on types and applications. Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape by thoroughly analyzing the prominent leaders operating in the industry.



Some key players profiled in the report are:



SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, Clarabridge, Inc., Lexalytics, Inc., IBM Corporation, Luminoso Technologies Inc., Averbis, Meaningcloud LLC, Opentext Corporation, and Bitext Innovations S.L., among others



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Software

Services

Managed services

Professional services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Marketing Management

Document Management

Customer Experience Management

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

Workforce Management

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Others



To provide an in-depth analysis of the global Text Mining market with regards to its growth opportunities, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, and export and import ratio, the market report offers key statistical data across the leading regions of the global Text Mining market. The regional segment of the report covers an analysis of the key geographical regions, such as:



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



The report offers:



An in-depth overview of the Text Mining market landscape

Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027

Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

R&D advancements and technological developments in the Text Mining industry.

Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns



Additionally, the report offers historical analysis and forecast analysis for the global Text Mining market.



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



The report answers radical questions about the global Text Mining market. It aims to offer a competitive edge to the reader by providing insightful data about strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, government deals, and product launches.



