Global Textile Fibers Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2012 - 2018)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Fibers can be defined as material having the capability of being converted into yarns and made into fabrics. Textile fibers have some characteristic which differ them from fibers. Textile fiber can be spun into a yarn or can be made into a fabric by various methods such as felting, braiding, knitting, twisting, and weaving. There are two types of textile fibers natural and synthetic or manmade fibers. Fibers which are produced by using animals, plant and geological processes and are biodegradable over the time are known as natural fibers. Whereas, fibers which are generally comes from synthetic materials are known as man – made or synthetic fibers.



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The global market for textile fibers, including natural and synthetic is estimated to grow significantly in the future. The global market for textile fibers is driven by rising demands for textiles, increase in global textile trade, and growing demand from the key end users markets. Increasing potential in emerging markets is also expected to contribute in the market growth. But rising raw material prices which reflected the prices of fibers is the major constraint for the market. Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is also estimated to be the fastest growing market. Asahi Kasei Fibers Corporation, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd, INVISTA, Rhodia Polyamide and Honeywell International Inc are some of the players in this market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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