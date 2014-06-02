Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Textile Machinery Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Textile machinery is used to produce yarns, fabrics, and threads and in the finishing processes of the Textile industry. There are four major types of textile machinery, namely, spinning, weaving, texturing, and knitting machinery.



Analysts forecast the Global Textile Machinery market will grow at a CAGR of 14.02 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Textile Machinery market can be divided into four segments: Spinning Machinery, Weaving Machinery, Texturing Machinery, and Knitting Machinery.



Global Textile Machinery Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Asia, Europe, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Textile Machinery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Asia



- Europe



- ROW



Key Vendors



- Itema Holding SpA



- Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.



- Truetzschler GmbH & Co. KG



Other Prominent Vendors







- Batliboi Ltd



- Benninger AG



- Intertrad Group



- Kirloskar Toyoda Textile Machinery Pvt. Ltd.



- Lonati SpA



- Mayer & Cie GmbH & Co. KG



- Murata Machinery Ltd.



- Navis Global



- Rieter AG



- Santoni SpA



- Savio Macchine Tessili SpA



- TMT Machinery Inc.



- Voltas Ltd.



- West Point Foundry and Machine Co.



- Willy Grob AG



Key Market Driver



- Growth of Automotive and Residential Construction Industry.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Highly Volatile Market.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Emergence of Technological Innovations.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156633/global-textile-machinery-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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