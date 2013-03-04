Global the Market for Sensors in the Internet-of-Things Market: 2013-to-2020: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is essentially all about sensors without which it cannot achieve its promised functionality. For this reason, NanoMarkets believes that IoT’s arrival will mean a surge in demand for sensors of many kinds. Indeed, IoT could mean a remaking of the sensor industry, generating hundreds of new opportunities for Internet-connected sensors. While the sensor sector has seen some fascinating new technologies emerge in the past decade, this is the first time we are seeing a mass market emerge for novel sensor types.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-market-for-sensors-in-the-internet-of-things-market-2013-to-2020



With all this in mind, NanoMarkets is publishing this report to identify and quantify where the markets for IoT sensors will be found over the next eight years. Coverage is of six types of sensor: light, heat, touch/pressure, motion, acoustic and gas/chemical. And the report focuses on six applications areas that NanoMarkets believes are key to the rapid growth in revenues that are expected in the IoT sensor business. These applications are: home automation, commercial building automation, media and gaming, healthcare, the “Industrial Internet, and transportation.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



This report contains granular eight-year forecasts of all of these applications with breakouts of the kinds of sensors and hubs used in each and in both volume and value terms. There is also a revenue forecast by geography. In addition, the reader of this report will learn (1) how the IoT will restructure the sensor industry and (2) where the new opportunities will emerge as legacy sensor systems are connected to the Internet and new protocols and requirements for connectivity and security appear. Where appropriate, this report discusses the strategies and products of firms that are already hooked into the opportunities that IoT sensors present.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/161716



NanoMarkets believes that this report will be essential reading for marketing and business development executives in the sensor, smart materials, data communications and automation sectors, as well as investors seeking profitable new directions in the Internet-of-Things.



Latest Reports:



Smart Mirrors Markets - 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/161717

Solar Storage 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158047