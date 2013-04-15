Global the Outlook for Medical Devices in Brazil, Russia, India & China : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Many are concerned that the global economic downturn is blunting the rapid growth in the BRIC countries. Is this a time of exciting opportunity or commercial danger for medical manufacturers and how is the economic turmoil affecting each market? These reports separate fact from fiction and are essential in making sound, impartial business judgements.



These leading emerging economies represent a total medical market of US$26.8 billion. But how might the impact of the economic downturn affect them? Where do commercial opportunities exist for medical device companies now, and what are the future prospects?



Putting things in perspective



With a combined population of 3.0 billion people and with significant unmet medical need, the challenges and opportunities of the BRIC markets are considerable. The economic downturn has affected these markets varyingly; for example, the Brazilian import market may be affected by disadvantageous US$ exchange rates, but China is affected more by a weak economy in the USA, its major market. Significant growth rates are impressive, but the low starting point – along with a range of other operational issues – means companies must be targeted in the opportunities they pursue.



Opportunities do exist



There are, of course, wide regional differences in expenditure levels within the BRIC countries, far more so than in developed countries where health systems have evolved to provide a more uniform level of coverage. All four countries have a relatively wealthy urban population with a far greater spending power than their respective national average. These urban populations have grown rapidly, and number hundreds of millions. The challenge for these countries is to extend this level of wealth to the rest of the population, in order that better levels of healthcare become affordable.



A long haul



The prevailing economic woes have to be seen over the long term. This is evolution not revolution, and change will be incremental. Short-term opportunities exist in meeting the health demands of the burgeoning middle classes, and future prospects are bright, where steady growth in BRIC markets will erode commercial differences with the established markets in North America, Japan and Europe.



