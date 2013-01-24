Global Theranostics Market:2012 - 2018:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Theranostics is the fusion of drug therapy and diagnostics to optimize effectiveness, safety, and streamline drug development. Combination of medical drugs with diagnostic tests is also known as integrated medicine, pharmacodiagnostics, companion diagnostics, and Dx/Rx partnering. Theranostics market is an emerging field which is generating strong interest from healthcare industry and regulatory bodies. It is an emerging clinical diagnostics field that focuses on developing specific analysis to predict the use of most significant drug for patient. This technique uses molecular assays to determine optimum dose of drug necessary for patient. Cost and regulatory timelines are some of the important challenges faced by this market.



Improved cooperation between drug and diagnostics companies will boost the success of theranostics industry. Effective communication with physicians to know theranostics penetration in market will lead to commercialization of this field. Companies focusing on theranostics with licensed drugs are expected to play major role in reaching out larger pharmaceutical companies.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Applications



Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neuro Disorders



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. Major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. This report provides complete analysis of market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years. It also includes analysis of technological developments in market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed company profiles of top industry players. This report provides review of micro and macro facts significant for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Some of the major players in this market are 23andMe, Abbott Laboratories, AmeriPath, Axis-Shield, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson & Company, BIOTEC Laboratories, bioTheranostics, Cellestis, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dade Behring, Dianon Systems , Duke University, Dynacare Laboratories, Enterix, EntroGen, Esoterix, European Diagnostic Manufacturers Association (EDMA), European Medicines Evaluation Agency (EMEA), Focus Diagnostics, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Genetics & Public Policy Center, HemoCue, Hologic, Home Access Health, Laboratory Corporation of America, Litholink Corporation, Modern Health Systems, Monogram Bioscience, Myriad Genetics, National Genetics Institute, National Health Service (UK NHS), Navigenics, OraSure Technologies, Oxford Immunotec, ParagonDx, Pathway Genomics, Pfizer



Prometheus, Qiagen, Quest Diagnostics, Radient Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Siemens, US LABS, Vermillion Diagnostics, ViroMed Laboratories, Walgreens, Warner-Chilcott, World Health Organization (WHO), and others.



