Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market - Worldwide Industry Analysis, Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 New Research Report Available by Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Therapeutic Vaccines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018” to its database



Therapeutic vaccines function by triggering a body immune response against a disease. The global therapeutic vaccines market was valued at USD 292 million in 2011. The introduction of therapeutic vaccines has opened up new avenues in the field of chronic disease treatment and prophylactic immunization. Provenge was the first U.S. FDA approved immunotherapy drug to treat prostate cancer in men in 2010, which has encouraged rigorous research and development initiatives by pharmaceutical companies to develop novel vaccines for untapped disease segments. As a result of these initiatives, many more therapeutic vaccines are currently in the pipeline such as breast cancer vaccine, lung cancer vaccine; Alzheimer’s vaccine, malaria vaccine, and diabetes vaccine are expected to be introduced in the market during the period from 2012 to 2018.



The market is currently facing growth hindrances as R&D approaches, and regulatory and reimbursement policies are inconspicuous owing to the nascent nature of the market. However, regulatory bodies are working enthusiastically to lay out policies and growth strategies, due to the fact that it holds the potential to solve or curb chronic diseases, with no currently available treatments, such as HIV AIDS.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/therapeutic-vaccines-market-global-industry-analysis-market-share-size-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



Four components hold imperative importance in designing a therapeutic vaccine:



Antigens: These are substances that evoke an immune response from the body and are responsible for the production of antibodies

Adjuvants: These are immunological agents that help in modifying the effects of a drug or vaccine. Companies are now engaged in designing new adjuvants that will help in enhancing the immunogenicity of an antigen

Cost effective production systems for vaccines

Designing innovative drug delivery devices to enhance vaccine efficacy



The North American therapeutic vaccine market is expected to generate the maximum revenue in the global market during the forecasted period due to the presence of efficient R&D facilities and sophisticated medical infrastructures. The market is segmented into three major application segments namely oncology, infectious diseases and other chronic disorders. The therapeutic vaccine market with oncology applications market held the majority of the market share in 2011, as most of the research and development exercises are expected to be directed towards this segment during 2012 to 2018.



Merck and GSK have strong therapeutic vaccine product pipelines and are expected to perform better during 2012 to 2018 than their competitors who have fewer products in the pipeline. Some of the other key players of the market include Sanofi-Pasteur, Cytos Biotechnology AG, and Intellect Neurosciences.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167887



Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Latest Report:



Electronic Chemical Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 – 2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/163092



Electronic chemicals are highly pure chemicals like strippers, gases, acids, photo resists and so on, which are useful in electronic applications like printed circuits boards (PCB), integrated circuits (IC), flat screens, and semiconductor chips. For this reason, the electronic chemical market follows the growth pattern of the electronic market and allied industries like semiconductors.