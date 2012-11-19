Global Thermal Management Technology Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The Global Thermal Management Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 6.45 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for electronic systems and microprocessors. The Global Thermal Management Technology market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of thermal management solutions in the military segment. However, the need for increased investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Thermal Management Technology Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Thermal Management Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include namely Aavid Thermalloy LLC, Wakefield Solutions Inc., Vette Corp. and Lytron Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Thermacore Inc., Kooltronic, Unitrack Industries Inc., Polycold Systems Inc., Marlow Industries Inc., Qualtek Electronics Corp., United Thermal Engineering Corp., Cool Innovations, Jaro Components Inc., Comair Rotron Inc., Calmark Corp. and Spraycool Inc.



