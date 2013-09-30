Global Thermal Policy Handbook 2013: Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Global Thermal Policy Handbook 2013 gives detailed information on the major thermal energy policies, across the major countries US, the UK, Germany, Russia, Japan, South Africa, China, India, Indonesia and South Korea . The report provides the current and future thermal energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of their thermal energy industry. The report also provides specific policies and incentives provided in each of these countries for adopting cleaner and efficient fossil fuel technologies.



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Scope



- The report details promotional measures in different countries for improving energy efficiency and energy security, lowering green house gas emissions in the power sector and encouraging the adoption of efficient fossil fuel technologies.

- The report also highlights the differences and focus of the thermal energy policy frameworks in different countries at the global level.

- The report provides a platform for comparison of various thermal energy policies across countries. Major countries include the US, the UK, Germany, Russia, Japan, China, South Africa, India, Indonesia and South Korea.



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Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken on thermal energy by different markets.

- Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting the efficient fossil fuel technologies.

- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights on the future opportunities and critical success factors in the thermal energy market.

- Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.



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