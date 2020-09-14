Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Study, 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Study Report and Market Model.



Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) are class of polymers having properties of both plastic and rubber. The six major types of thermoplastic elastomers are Thermoplastic Copolyester (TPC), Polyurethane Elastomers (TPU), Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV), Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO), Thermoplastic Polyamide (TPA) and Styrene Block Copolymer (SBC). In 2019, TPC/COPE Elastomers accounted for around 10% of the total TPE demand and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.2% during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of TPE, followed by North America and Europe. The increase in demand is attributed to the growth in end use applications such as automotive, footwear, packaging, industrial and medical. In automotive industry TPE is used to manufacture interior, exterior and under the hood parts.



The Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market, By Applications

- Automotive

- Footwear

- Packaging

- Medical

- Building & Construction

- Consumer Goods

- Adhesives & Sealants

- Industrial

- Others



The key players operational in TPE market are Huntsman, Kuraray, Arkema, and Lubrizol Corporation



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand Balance & Market Analysis

- TPE Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- TPE Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Application

- Capacity & Production

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



