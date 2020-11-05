New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- The global thiamine Mononitrate [vitamin B1] market is expected to reach USD 778.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing application of thiamine mononitrate [vitamin B1], a water-soluble vitamin needed to process carbohydrates, fat, and protein. Thiamine mononitrate [vitamin B1] helps in enhancing the body immunity. It is beneficial in improving the health of the skin, eyes, hair, and liver, along with the prevention of complications in the nervous system, stomach, muscles, and heart, among others. It is required by the body to maintain the proper flow of electrolytes into and out of nerve and muscle cells. Moreover, it aids in preventing several disorders, including beriberi, which involves the nerves, heart, and digestive system



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are BASF SE, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Tianjin Golden World Group, Xinfa Pharmaceutical, Huazhong Pharmaceutical, Brother Enterprises Holdings Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Jubang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Tianjin Zhongjin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianxin, among others.



The Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] industry is segmented into:



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Animal Feed

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal care & Cosmetics



Regional Outlook of Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Table Of Contents:



Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Global Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] Market Analysis by Regions

North America Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Europe Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

South America Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Middle East and Africa Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Global Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] Market Segment by Type

Global Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] Market Segment by Application

Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix



