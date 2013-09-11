Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Thick Film Devices Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Thick Film Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 13.76 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of thick film technology in mobile devices. The Global Thick Film Devices market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of thick film devices in various industries. However, global economic fluctuations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Thick Film Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Thick Film Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies Pty Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AVX Corp., C-MAC Microtechnology, FDK Corp., Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology Holding Co. Ltd., KEMET Corp., KOA International, KYOCERA Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., SolarWorld AG, TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., TOKO Inc., TT Electronics PLC, Tyco Electronics Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Walsin Technology Corp., and YAGEO Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies Pty Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.; AVX Corp., C-MAC Microtechnology, FDK Corp., Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology Holding Co. Ltd., KEMET Corp., KOA International, KYOCERA Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., SolarWorld AG, TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., TOKO Inc., TT Electronics PLC, Tyco Electronics Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Walsin Technology Corp., and YAGEO Corp.



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