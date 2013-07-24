GlobalÂ ThinÂ FilmÂ MarketÂ 2012-2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of GlobalThinFilmMarket2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Thin Film market to grow at a CAGR of 33.80 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of solar energy. The Global Thin Film market has also been witnessing various governments increasing investing in the Solar industry. However, the shortage of raw material used for the production of thin films could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Thin Film Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Thin Film market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include First Solar Inc., Sharp Corp., Trony Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., and United Solar Ovonic LLC.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Anwell Technologies Ltd., Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Auria Solar Co. Ltd., Avancis GmbH & Co. KG., Best Solar Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Bosch Solar Energy AG, ENN Solar Energy Co. Ltd., Global Solar Energy Inc., Kaneka Corp., Keneka Solartech Co. Ltd., Masdar PV GmbH, MiaSole Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Moser Baer India Ltd., Nanosolar Inc., NexPower Technology Corp., Q-Cells International GmbH, RITEK Corp., Solar Frontier Kabushiki Kaisha, Solyndra Inc., Sulfurcell Solartechnik GmbH, Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd., and Wurth Solar GmbH & Co. KG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



First Solar Inc., Sharp Corp., Trony Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., and United Solar Ovonic LLC., Anwell Technologies Ltd., Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Auria Solar Co. Ltd., Avancis GmbH & Co. KG., Best Solar Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Bosch Solar Energy AG, ENN Solar Energy Co. Ltd., Global Solar Energy Inc., Kaneka Corp., Keneka Solartech Co. Ltd., Masdar PV GmbH, MiaSole Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Moser Baer India Ltd., Nanosolar Inc., NexPower Technology Corp., Q-Cells International GmbH, RITEK Corp., Solar Frontier Kabushiki Kaisha, Solyndra Inc., Sulfurcell Solartechnik GmbH, Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd., and Wurth Solar GmbH & Co. KG.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127762/globalthinfilmmarket2012-2016.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###