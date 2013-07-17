Global Thin Film Market to 2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Global Thin Film market to grow at a CAGR of 33.80 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of solar energy. The Global Thin Film market has also been witnessing various governments increasing investing in the Solar industry. However, the shortage of raw material used for the production of thin films could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-thin-film-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Thin Film Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Thin Film market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include First Solar Inc., Sharp Corp., Trony Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., and United Solar Ovonic LLC.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Anwell Technologies Ltd., Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Auria Solar Co. Ltd., Avancis GmbH & Co. KG., Best Solar Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Bosch Solar Energy AG, ENN Solar Energy Co. Ltd., Global Solar Energy Inc., Kaneka Corp., Keneka Solartech Co. Ltd., Masdar PV GmbH, MiaSole Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Moser Baer India Ltd., Nanosolar Inc., NexPower Technology Corp., Q-Cells International GmbH, RITEK Corp., Solar Frontier Kabushiki Kaisha, Solyndra Inc., Sulfurcell Solartechnik GmbH, Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd., and Wurth Solar GmbH & Co. KG.



Browse Global Thin Film Solid State Battery, Printed Battery, and Smarter Computing Market@ http://www.researchmoz.us/thin-film-solid-state-battery-printed-battery-and-smarter-computing-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2011-to-2017-report.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Browse All Latest Technavio Research Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Related Reports



Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market



The residential end use sector is expected to be one of the rapidly growing markets and accounted for 30.22% of the overall demand in 2011. Increasing applications in utility-scale enabled this sector to dominate the solar PV market in 2011, accounting for 43.07% of market share. The residential sector is expected to attain 33.36% market share by 2018. Key products analyzed and estimated in this study include thin film PV, crystalline silicon PV (c-Si PV) and other types (organic solar PV, Concentrated PV etc.) of solar PV's. The study also covers grid-connected and off-grid PV systems. Grid-connected solar PV's dominated the grid type market, accounting for 98.03% of the overall installed capacity in 2011. Crystalline silicon solar PV has captured majority of the market and accounted for 80.81% of the overall installed capacity in 2011. Thin film PV market follows the c-Si PV market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.0% from 2012 to 2018. View Full Report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/solar-photovoltaic-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html



Global Thin Film Photovoltaics Market



The PV market has been rising rapidly in the past few years. A combination of government subsidies leading to high demand and falling prices due to competitive pressures from Asian markets has resulted in an unprecedented increase in the installed PV capacity worldwide, reaching 22 GW in 2011. Today, there is a range of different thin film PV and battery technologies each with a different set of characteristics. This development opens up new markets to PV and batteries which have not been addressable using traditional technologies. At the same time, it suggests that manufacturers can count on competitive advantage and innovation in order to achieve further penetration of new technologies. View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/thin-film-photovoltaics-and-batteries-2011-2021-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Browse Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/