Global Thin Film Metrology System Market Size Study with COVID Impact, by Application, Product Type and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Executive Summary



Thin film metrology systems are being used to measure film thickness precisely. Thin film metrology systems are being used to measure various types of film thickness precisely, like resistance, thickness and stress, among many others. The series of film layers acting as conductors, semiconductors or bare wafers have been deposited on an IC during IC manufacturing. Digital developments in the overall semiconductor and electronics industry and the increasing use of memory-based materials in advanced technology devices in all vertical industries, which include telecommunications, consumer electronics and automotive, have been driving the development of thin film metrology systems. According to Statista, in 2020, sales of semiconductor industries are expected to reach 433.03 billion U.S. dollars worldwide. In February 2018, Nanometrics Incorporated, a leading supplier of advanced process control solutions, announced that the domestic Chinese 3D-NAND manufacturer had also identified Nanometrics for fab-wide process control. Demand variability in the semiconductor industry is one of the major factors expected to hinder the growth of this product market. New manufacturing technologies, component architecture are the opportunity factors of the market. In August 2018, Rudolph Technologies announced the introduction of a 2nd gen dragonfly inspection and advanced packaging metrology system. The company expects this new system to increase the options for advanced packaging customers to meet their wafer-based application challenges on a single platform.



The regional analysis of global Thin Film Metrology System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America provides the highest demand due to factors such as rising demand for electronic goods and high consumer purchasing power. However, Asia Pacific, which is home to almost half the world's population, is also predicted to have a healthy growth rate.



Major market player included in this report are:

KLA-Tencor

Nanometrics

Nova Measuring Instruments

Rudolph Technologies

SCREEN Holdings

Hitachi High-Technologies

Semilab



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Application

Semiconductor

MEMS

Data Storage

High-Brightness LED (HB-LED)

Others



By Product Type

Opaque Films

Transparent Films

Thick Films

Others



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



